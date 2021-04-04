Zac Efron is one more tourist in Australia

Zac Efron visits one of the most important tourist attractions in Australia with his girlfriend. New project in sight? Here we tell you everything.

With a very bulky yellow bag on his back, sportswear, and his girlfriend Vanessa by his side, Zac Efron took an intense hike through the Blue Mountains in New South Wales, Australia.

Considering the great team that accompanied the 33-year-old Californian and his girlfriend, we could confirm that this is a new chapter in the second season of “Down To Earth”.

The Netflix series, co-hosted by wellness expert Darin Olien, showcases different sustainable ways of life around the world, as well as local food and culture.

In the first season of 8 chapters, Zac visited Iceland, France, Costa Rica, Sardinia, Lima, Puerto Rico, London and Iquitos while in this second it is believed that they focused only on Australia.

Zac Efron joins the list of Hollywood celebrities who found in beautiful kangaroo country a calmer and more relaxed life away from red carpets and flashes.

There he also met his girlfriend Vanessa, who in addition to being a model worked as a waitress.

But his getaway to Australia didn’t make him neglect his job. The actor who rose to fame after his participation in “High School Musical” has already scheduled a trip to Canada for May this year, where he will begin filming “Firestarter”, the film adaptation of Stephen King’s book.

According to Dailymail.com Zac has planned to spend 8 weeks in the northern country and plans to take his girlfriend with him.

