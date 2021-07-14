Zac Efron helped his grandfather to ‘escape’ from an asylum to see the final of the European Championship



Zac Efron managed to get his grandfather out of the asylum to see the final of the European Championship.

Photo: CHRIS DELMAS / . / .

Zac efron touched social networks thanks to an act he had with his grandfather.

The actor helped him ‘escape’ from an asylum all for a very specific reason: watch the final of the European Championship together, played last Sunday, July 11.

“We’re going to get Grandpa out of here!” Zac says in a video he shared on his social networks.

To that end, Efron did his best to remain inconspicuous while crouching down before passing the identification of a staff member. to access your grandfather’s room.

Flaunting athletic abilities, he does a front somersault, before enthusiastically meet his grandfather, who was ready to go.

Even in the production of this scene, the 93-year-old man gets so involved in his role as a spy that when he managed to be released by his grandson he declared: “Let’s get out of here.”

It is also important to mention that the main theme of Mission: Impossible played as background music throughout the video.

It’s clear that Zac wasn’t actually taking his relative out of the nursing home without permission. However, your creativity, but above all the tenderness of seeing his grandfather be part of this adventure, made the recording already have more than 8 million views.