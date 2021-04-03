Zac Efron is very happy with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares, it is said that his relationship with the girl changed his life forever.

AND! Online has a report that states that the actor is very happy with his girlfriend in Australia. And no, they are not finished.

“He is very happy being with Vanessa and living in Australia,” he told E! News a source close to Efron, this Thursday, April 1. “It changed his life forever.” “They started dating in July and have been together ever since. They love to travel locally and are very adventurous. They like to ski, surf, and hang out with his and hers friends. They spend a lot of time outdoors. She quit her job and thus has the flexibility to travel with him. They are on the same page and that is working for them. “

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares met in Australia while she was working as a waitress. The romance rumors surfaced last September. Efron and Valladares were photographed together in Australia, where he rented a house in the following months.

Last year, Efron filmed the Netflix travel show, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, all over the world. He began filming season 2 this March in Australia.

This Tuesday, March 30, Zac and Vanessa were photographed walking with friends in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales.

So, Zac Efron happy with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

