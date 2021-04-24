Zac Efron becomes a “trending topic” for his renewed face and people come to his defense

Zac Efron has become a “trending topic” on Twitter, and not just because of a new interpretive job. The ‘High School Musical’ actor has collaborated on a video by the scientific popularizer Bill Nye entitled “Earth Day! The Musical” along with other celebrities such as Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Retta and Idina Menzel. The aim of the video is to draw attention to climate change, but it is Efron’s physical appearance that has garnered the most comments.

The changes in Zac Efron’s face, specifically his lips and jaw, have gone viral and have generated, how could it be otherwise, numerous memes. He is compared to the human version of Shrek seen in ‘Shrek 2’, the ‘Handsome Squidward’ seen in ‘The Two Faces of Squidward’, episode of the fifth season of ‘SpongeBob’, or the statue of the show ‘Art Attack ‘.

“Uncle now Zac fron can play the human Shrek in live action adaptation.”

People come to their defense

In a phenomenon that we are seeing often lately, many Twitter users have come out in defense of Zac Efron, criticizing online “bullying” and calling those who tear their clothes off because of “body shaming” hypocrites and meanwhile continue to laugh at the appearance of famous people. A well-intentioned attitude that we saw proliferate when Chris Evans accidentally published an intimate photograph, although there are those who lament that these passionate defenses always arise when it is men who are attacked.

“Do you remember when those photos of Chadwick Boseman surfaced on social media? Do you remember when we found out what he had been fighting behind the scenes? Maybe we shouldn’t be assholes about the Zac Efron photo. You never know what that a person is suffering. “

“Are any of you criticizing Zac Efron with those God-given faces? Interesting.”

“Me going after the people who are attacking my sweet prince Zac Efron.”

“We love you, Zac Efron: ‘Come up, man, we’re going to beat up everyone who’s attacking Zac Efron.

“Zac Efron is a sugary sweet cinnamon roll and I want everyone attacking him to stop right now.”