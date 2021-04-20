Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares end after 10 months of relationship

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares break up after 10 months of relationship. Zac and Vanessa are said to have ended their courtship … yep, again.

The actor broke up with his Australian girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, after a 10-month romance, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The 33-year-old “High SChool Musical” star met the 25-year-old waitress in June 2020, while she was working at the Byron Bay General Store in New South Wales. According to Daily mail, Valladares quit his job to spend time with Zac.

The aspiring model was always seen by the actor’s side as he worked on his film projects, including the movie “Gold,” shot in Adelaide, and the Netflix documentary series, “Down To Earth with Zac Efron.”

Last October, Vanessa threw a surprise birthday party for Zac. The couple celebrated the birthday with celebrities including radio host Kyle Sandilands, tennis champion Pat Rafter, and members of the Hemsworth family.

Zac and Vanessa Valladares were last photographed together in March while the actor was filming “Down To Earth” in New South Wales.

Efron has been living in Australia for a few years now. In August, it was reported that he canceled a flight back to LA and extended his visa from three to 12 months, while looking for a house to buy in Byron Bay.

So, it is not the first time that they report that they broke up, in December they said that Zac and Vanessa had broken the relationship, but months later, specifically in early April, it was reported that they were very happy … yes. Who Knows? Zac’s rep did not respond to this report. Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares break up after 10 months of relationship.

