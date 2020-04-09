Zac Efron.

Photo:

Rachel Murray / .

Maintaining a sculptural and physical turning is not an easy thing, with the passage of time many Hollywood galanas they prefer to relax a little and not worry so much about their physical appearance. And you have to be honest, not everyone can be seen as Arnold Schwarzenegger Well, exercise consumes a lot of time and dedication. Today we are going to leave you a list of celebrities who preferred to get carried away.

1. Zac Efron

Recently the actor had an interview on a YouTube channel where he confessed that never wanted to have an athletic body again. And it is that for the movie Baywatch a demanding and disciplined exercise routine it left him exhausted so he gave up on going back to being like this.

2. Russell Crowe

When she starred in Gladiator in 2000, she became the quintessential Roman model, which is why she never ceases to amaze with her physical change. The truth is that Russell does not seem to have health problems, however many would have bet that his age It would boast routines in the style of Chris Hemsworth.

3. Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian had a relationship with Blac Chyna. (Photo by Greg Doherty / .)

Just look at the first few seasons of Keeping up with the Kardashians to realize the incredible physical change Khloé’s younger brother Kourtney and Kim have had. Well before he was seen as a young gallantHowever, over time he relaxed a little. He currently works to take care of his health.

4. John Travolta

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston. (Photo by Kevin Winter / .)

In the 70s, he was a heartthrob and bad boy from the movies, however with the passage of time he moved away from that character and just let himself be carried away and enjoyed.

5. Brendan Fraser

The popular actor of The Mummy little by little walked away from fame after having a bad streak in HollywoodHowever, many continue to be surprised by the transformation he had, as he went from playing a muscular “Tarzan” to looking a little overweight.

.