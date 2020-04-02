Zac Efron and Aarón Piper face off in a duel on social networks | Instagram

Apparently, social networks faced the actors in a duel Zac Efron Y Aaron Piper to know which of the two was the most handsome Who do you think was the winner?

It emerged that on social networks, the pair of actors Zac Efron and the actor from the Elite series, Arón Piper They faced each other in a contest of who is the most attractive.

The social networks He chose these two characters that have caused a stir among young fans.

It is worth mentioning that the actor Zac Efron He has not abandoned the place that places him as the favorite of many girls since his participation in “High School Musical”, a Disney film where he starred in the main role.

Although there is nothing left of that boy and now the actor has matured for him, he continues to cause a stir among his fans with each of his interpretations and always sporting a prominent corpulence.

Now the galan sse became a trend on Twitter after being confronted by daring fans with the leading man of the Netflix series: Elite, Aaron Piper.

So to define who of the two actors is the winner as one of the best in all aspects, Internet users issued their support through their publications on Twitter and it should be noted that the actor Zac Efron she refuses to go out of style for her faithful followers.

Some of the comments that supported the actors they were even outraged by the comparison.

Damn I have seen that my Zac Efron is TT and I screwed up, then I have seen that they were comparing him to Aron Piper, and sorry, who was the fool / fool who said that, I mean …..

– Sarita Barrionuevo (@ saritabp95)

April 1, 2020

Some other comments agreed on the same point of view.

He who does not know God, prays to any saint, is read in another opinion.

And it is that although Manuel Aarón Piper has managed to excel and has a personality that has managed to capture the attention, the acting career of the 32-year-old actor, Zac Efron plus the physical qualities mentioned above gave him a great advantage over Aaron.

