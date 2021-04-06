“Zabit Magomedsharipov is the best featherweight in the world”

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Zabit Magomedsharipov | Image: @TeamKhabib

Zabit Magomedsharipov (18–1) is one of the top fighters in the UFC featherweight division right now. He has a 14-game winning streak and is number three in the rankings. It seems a matter of time before I compete for the World Championship. And even many see him as a future monarch.

Khabib Nurmagomedov praises Zabit Magomedsharipov

He doesn’t have a new fight scheduled yet but he is training to stay active. AND recently shared a gym with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the recently retired former UFC Lightweight World Champion, who made this post to both on Twitter with clear praise for “ZaBeast”:

«With the best featherweight in the world«.

To see if Zabit Magomedsharipov really manages to take that step forward by becoming UFC Featherweight World Champion soon. One might think that with one more victory he will receive a title shot. Or maybe he receives it without having to fight again. We will see what happens to this fighter in the next few months.

Meanwhile, it has just been confirmed that the current division champion, Álex Volkanovski (22-1), and Brian Ortega (15-1) will be the coaches of the new season of The Ultimate Fighter and They will face off for the title on an unannounced date.