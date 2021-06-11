z was withdrawn from the market in the US due to the possible presence of arsenic

The Beech-Nut Nutrition company voluntarily recalled a batch of Beech-Nut single grain rice cereal and has also decided to exit the rice cereal segment.

Miami World / telemundo51

The company said it found in samples from a production batch of Beech-Nut Stage 1, a single grain rice cereal, natural inorganic arsenic above the level set by the FDA. This happened in August 2020, although the rice flour used had been tested and confirmed below the FDA guidance level for inorganic arsenic.

The specific Beech-Nut single grain rice item (UPC code # 52200034705) being recalled has an expiration date of May 1, 2022, and the product codes are: 103470XXXX and 093470XXXX.