Yuyee regains normality little by little and Frank Cuesta encourages you to follow her on Instagram

Yuyee Alissa Intusmith, model and mother of Frank Cuesta’s children, is feeling better every day after the traumatic experience of spending six and a half years in jail for a dubious conviction. Now little by little get back to normal immersed in work at the animal shelter where he accompanies Frank Cuesta, the herpetologist known for Wild Frank and Frank from the jungle.

At 47, Yuyee appears frequently on Frank Cuesta’s animal shelter channel, always immersed in the work of caring for the animals who live in the shelter and even going out to rescue animals that they find in houses or urban environments.

The charisma of the model made a crowd of people from the beginning they will worry about their condition and have followed the difficulties day by day of her in jail and Frank Cuesta’s efforts to get her out of there after a procedurally questionable trial.

Frank Cuesta now encourage to follow Yuyee on his Instagram account @yuyeeyuyee after his fans asked him about that account.

Both have sold the house and properties they owned in Thailand’s capital Bangkok, and invested their savings in buy some huge land on the outskirts, where they are building a huge shelter of animals for those who, even being rescued, cannot return to the wild.

In the videos of Cuesta, which has 2.23 million subscribers on YouTubeShe is often seen apparently physically recovered, very active, feeding the animals in what Cuesta himself calls “Yuyee the multifunctional”.