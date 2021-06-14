Yuya: the famous Mexican youtuber is pregnant

. Yuya

On the afternoon of Saturday, June 12, Yuya, the renowned Mexican youtuber, caused a stir in the internet world by sharing with her more than 16 million followers and fans the happy news that she is pregnant with her first child.

With the publication of a tender black and white photograph and a beach background, Mariand Castrejón Castañeda, better known in the world of social networks as Yuya, the future mother with her partner, the Mexican singer Jorge Siddhartha, appears happy resting one of her hands on her pronounced belly, the famous announcement of the arrival of the fruit of her love.

“I am going to be the mother of HIM, the immense Sea that is now forming within me. What a long and wonderful dream I am living! 🌊 Friends, I cannot explain how I feel at this moment by sharing this news with you. I am happy and excited that it is now. We hug you tight and we make you part of the biggest celebration of our life. ✨🤍🌊🧡🌞✨ ”, was the message that accompanied the post.

In addition, the famous youtuber published a video on her YouTube channel, in which more than 24.6 million people follow her, to present images and dedicate some messages to her son, a video in which the baby’s heartbeat can be heard and see the tender images of his most recent ultrasound.

“I make this video with a lot of affection, for my beloved Mar (…) They have been months of changes, recognition and adaptation. I am happy and I am also nervous, it surpasses any feeling that I have experienced before, “said the young woman in the description of her video.

The 28-year-old Mexican, with more than 10 years creating lifestyle and makeup content, and out of a life of controversy and scandals within the medium, became one of the most famous young people who quickly achieved success launching its own makeup line, positioning itself as one of the most demanded cosmetic brands within the Latin American youth audience.

In addition, being also a writer of books such as “Secrets of Yuya” in 2014 and “The Confessions of Yuya” in 2015, making her even more remarkable in her profession, she was chosen as Ambassador of Change in the UN Sustainable Development program. since 2017, according to Caracol TV.

It should be noted that, in November last year, various entertainment news outlets speculated that Yuya was expecting a child, but the news turned out to be “fake news”. The media assumed a pregnancy of the youtuber when they saw her wearing baggy clothes in an Instagram photograph that, when capturing the snapshot, the wind caused her outfit to inflate, and that journalists took as “The happy wait”, according to La Mega.

At the moment, according to Infobae, according to the information that accompanied the video, Yuya is six months pregnant, since the calendar that shows when talking about the time she has been pregnant begins in January 2020. that the couple named their baby Mar, but their sex is not known. What is intuited may be a male as soon as the young youtuber in the Instagram post emphasized the word “he”.

“I dedicated most of this time to know, recognize and embrace all the changes that were emerging inside and outside of me”, is one of the phrases that are dedicated to Mar. Likewise, the influencer accompanies with beautiful words this video that she recorded so that your child can see them in the future.

Yuya wrote:

“How is it possible that today I have two hearts beating inside my body? I leave you this video as a letter, as a photo or as a moment, so that one day you can see that, from your first heartbeat, that mom loves you and is with you. I know that you are Mar because today that you live inside me, I assure you you are immensity. I honestly still can’t understand the haunting wonder in which a new life manifests and begins. ”

Who is the lucky and happy father?

According to information from Infobae, Siddhartha is the father of the son Yuya is expecting and with whom he has maintained a solid, but reserved courtship for about two years, after she ended her relationship with Beto Pasillas. Since then, the couple have kept their relationship and recently the pregnancy on a low profile.

Jorge Siddhartha González Ibarra, artistically known as Siddhartha, is a 30-year-old musician who began his artistic career at a very young age and, before becoming a singer, he joined the Mexican Indie Rock genre Zoé, but from whom he he parted ways shortly after to begin his solo career.

The singer was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where he obtained his first projects as a musician, specifically as a drummer in local bands. González was part of Zoé from her single The Room, to the group’s third album, Memo Rex Commander and the Atomic Heart of the Milky Way.

“It was my last stage as an active drummer and I was fortunate to be with this project that had a great impact on rock in recent years. It was very enriching and an experience full of experiences, worth the redundancy, “he said to Conciertos Perú.

Since then, his fame has grown in the world of Latin Indie and managed to make two more albums independently, always positioning himself at the Top of music charts and magazines like Rolling Stone Mexico. Finally, in 2015 he signed with the Sony record label, with whom he remains until now. Some of his most recognized themes are Ser parte, Tarde y Únicos.

The winner of a Latin Grammy and Yuya, became boyfriends in September 2019, during a concert in Guanajuato where it was confirmed through their own Instagram account that the two had a relationship: “and I wanted to share it with you,” he wrote in their stories about a photo of the two hugging. On his own, Yuya did the same, something that surprised his followers who are not used to the young woman making her intimate and personal life public through social networks.

On the other hand, in reference to his new role as future father, Siddhartha also shared on his Instagram account the happy news, which he accompanied with two photos in which he and the mother appear showing the growth of the belly, and the that he celebrated by saying:

“I have always felt like a navigator, sometimes I felt like a castaway and I was never clear where your tide was taking me… Now I understand that I was not lost, but that the waves were drawing me closer to an infinite love. Within these images three hearts are beating, life has given us a new life and we are happy and grateful for your arrival, Mar. I love you @yuyacst ”.

The networks exploded with the news

Since this great news, the networks turned their full attention to Yuya and her pregnancy. The influencer was and continues to be a trend on Twitter. Its hundreds of followers cannot ignore the immense happiness that this announcement produces, and therefore within all the information around the famous one could not miss some of the best “memes” shared by users on the networks.