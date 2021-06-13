Yuya shares the happiest news: she is pregnant!

Yuya has been characterized as one of the most secretive youtubers. A little over a year ago, she began her relationship with the musician and for a few months, his followers speculated that they had begun to live together.

The creator of a makeup line shared the happy news and described that she is experiencing a great moment in her life. “What a long and wonderful dream I am living,” he wrote. Some Internet users already guess that the baby will be a boy thanks to the first line of his post. “Friends, I am going to be a mother to HIM the immense sea that now lives in me.

Yuya is considered one of the most influential youtubers in Latin America and has more than 24 million followers on her Instagram channel.

In addition to the post, the youtuber shared a video on said channel, in which she gives more details about this new stage of her life and which was illustrated with images of the happy parents on a trip they made to the beach a few days ago.