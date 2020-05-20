Yuya: Segob denounces Johnny Escutia for inciting gender violence | Instagram

Yuya: Segob denounces Johnny Escutia for inciting gender violence. The alleged rapper who became popular for the misogynistic lyrics of his songs and who has been denounced through social networks for attempting against the life of the influencer Yuya, he already has a complaint from the government.

In an official statement from the Ministry of the Interior through the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women, it has been declared that any form of violence that damages or denigrates women is rejected, as a consequence of the events of the last days around the alleged rapper.

Any form of communication that encourages violence against women or generates stereotypes is serious and should not be tolerated.

A few days ago the complaint from various users of social networks against Johnny Escutia, a rapper who, with his songs, was accused of promoting violence against women and even threatening to kill the popular influencer Yuya, so users even gathered signatures to unsubscribe their songs.

Due to the number of people who made the complaint and viralized the rapper’s misogynistic behaviors, the Governing Secretariat He declared that these types of letters that promote violence are classified as crimes, so letters have been taken in the matter.

Likewise, complaints were denounced and presented to the corresponding institutions, so that these behaviors are investigated and sanctioned, their repetition is not tolerated and those who by any means are threatened in their integrity or security are protected.

The songs of Johnny Escutia were on the platform of Spotify Those who have already unsubscribed from the pseudo rapper, the lyrics of the songs were in such bad taste that a petition was opened in Change.org so that all the accounts of this man were deleted and the case went viral; Now we only hope to know what the consequences will be.

yuya never messes with anyone and when rumors have come out about her most of the time she doesn’t talk about it because they are unimportant things but I think now this is very serious and worrisome, that she talks about the subject of johnny escutia is not anything pic.twitter.com/DxAgrzttlU – angie loves camila (@turncamila)

May 15, 2020

