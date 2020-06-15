Yuya, looks like he found his twin in Tik tok | Instagram

Can you imagine Yuya having a twin? Well, apparently there is a young woman who, although she is not her twin, does have a great resemblance to Mariand Castrejon our dear youtuber.

The well-known and tender businesswoman and youtuber Yuya is very loved by her followers, the content of her YouTube channel is impressive and she always has something to tell us,

The name of the tiktoker in the app is Stef Logo, currently has just over one hundred thousand followers thanks to his funny and ingenious videos in the application.

However it could also be that not only for his intrepid videos is that it has so many followers but also because of the amazing similarity with Yuya.

So far it seems that Yuya has not opened a Tik tok accountProbably because she is always in her own business and when she has the opportunity to rest, she uses her time in things that perhaps are more productive and entertaining for her.

Yuya currently has a little more than 24 million subscribers on his YouTube channel where we can see varied content such as makeup tips, cooking, fashion, crafts, among others little things that they really like their audience.

She is also a complete businesswoman because she has an exclusive makeup line and care for the skin, little by little has been its growth because for years it has been Youtuber but from a couple of years to date it began to grow rapidly.

Stef and Yuya They have similar complexions, both are short in stature, brown hair, large eyes, white skin, and have a sympathetic aura.

So far neither has commented on the other, it would be a curious thing to see them together as both are very beautiful.

