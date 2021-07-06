Yuya boasts huge baby bump, very soon she will be a mom!

The discreet youtuber has been characterized by keeping her private life far from the media spotlight and not even her most loyal followers suspected that the 28-year-old will soon become the mother of a child.

Yuya. (Instagram / Yuya.)

The singer Jorge Siddhartha She also shared the news on her networks a few weeks ago, but it was until Monday night when the youtuber decided to show her advanced pregnancy with outfit recommendations for this stage of her life.

Through Instagram stories, Yuya She shared with her followers that she has not bought a lot of maternity clothes, because it would seem a waste to have many clothes for a short season, but faithful to share the best tips, she showed some of the clothes that accompany her during her pregnancy.

In front of the mirror and recording herself with her cell phone, the popular youtuber modeled several garments that frame her baby bump and everything seems to indicate that the little Mar will be born sooner than we imagine, because although the gestation time of the youtuber, it is evident that his state is very advanced.