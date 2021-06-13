Yuya Announces Her Pregnancy With Siddhartha – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Yuya announced her pregnancy on social networks, along with her partner, singer Siddhartha, who also dedicated a few words to the new family member, who will be named Mar, as revealed by celebrities on YouTube and Instagram.

On her YouTube channel, the influencer begins her video with the lyrics Mar and then continues with an animation in which she dedicates a few words and talks about how the path she has traveled has been, as well as part of her life; While the singer Siddhartha published three photos on his Instagram, in which he also sent a message to his son.

“It has been several months since I have been the portal of a new opportunity, I dedicated most of this time to know, recognize and embrace all the changes that were emerging inside and outside of me. Honestly, I still can’t understand the haunting wonder in which a life manifests itself, ”he says in his video.

In the video you can see some images of the sea, while the couple enjoy the wonders of nature and repeatedly kiss the stomach of the youtuber.

“How is it possible that today I have two hearts beating inside my body, I leave you this video as a letter, as a photo, as a moment so that one day you can see that from your first heartbeat, mom loves you and accompanies you ”, he concludes.

In the following parts of the video, there are some images of Yuya’s coexistence with the singer Siddharta, who also shared an emotional message on his social networks.

By: Millennium