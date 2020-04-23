Yuya, accuse company that manufactures its cosmetics for exposing employees in full phase 3 | Instagram

Recently, they raised their voices to denounce a company that manufactures the cosmetics of the famous youtuber “Yuya“As they point out, it continues to make employees work in the midst of the declaration of Phase 3 of the coronavirus.

For many of the establishments the government’s instructions have not been sufficient reasons to consider stopping their flavors and therefore also not sending their employees to home.

Despite the fact that the Phase 3 of the contingency by the Covid-19, that supposedly should limit business to essential activities, there are many people who continue to work in various sectors.

You may be interested Yuya claim that she passes the quarantine with her boyfriend Siddhartha

She was a user of social networks @unavueltalcielo who explained that the company that manufactures the cosmetics of Yuya continues working despite official indications.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

He even released a letter from one of the employees specifying that they work under the excuse that they perform essential flavors.

My aunt works at a makeup factory in @yuyacst, they don’t let her stop and go home. They gave her a letter that says they make antibacterial gel in case the @Silvano_A police stop her on the street. Not true, they make mascara, lip gloss, Yuyita essentials.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The user of the account @unavueltalcielo He pointed out that it was his aunt who works in that place, and that to justify his departure to work they were given a letter since in the establishment where he works they manufacture antibacterial gel.

In this letter, a message justifies the work that the employee performs in said establishment, which is backed by the name UltraDefense, which does not correspond to the factory that creates Yuya’s cosmetics.

Our company is dedicated to the manufacture and distribution of antibacterial gel, disinfectant, face shields and masks, so given the activities of the worker (name of the employee) we require your support in the development of such products. “This is extended as justification, given the announcement of the mandatory isolation directed by Mr. Governor Silvano Aureoles,” you can read in the image.

The aforementioned was detailed by the Consulta-e medium.

Apparently, the publication generated various reactions and opinions from fans of the influencer Those who have defended it, pointing out that really “the company does not belong to them.”

You can also read Yuya lived something paranormal in his house and shared it on his YouTube channel

However, the user herself argued that the businesswoman also has the ability to negotiate better deals with workers with working conditions in which their safety is not exposed, particularly in these times when with the pandemic of the Covid-19 It involves extreme care and staying home. So, hopefully the “guapurita” can do something about it.

.