Yusmeiro Petit and his effectiveness with the Athletics that makes Magallanes suffer

The right-handed Yusmeiro Petit is having a good season with the Athletics Oakland and its effectiveness in the Big leagues. In Venezuela he had his way through Magellan.

If we talk about underrated pitchers who without much marketing do the job, immediately Petit must enter this one that has to do with the MLB.

The reliever of the Athletics he adds positive numbers in his four years with the Oakland organization. Yusmeiro records 21 wins and seven wins since wearing that uniform in the Big leagues. Furthermore, according to Jon Heyman’s report from MLB, has a WHIP below 1. He is undoubtedly a star that few fans talk about.

Without going too far, Yusmeiro Petit, who belongs to the Margarita Braves in Venezuela but also played with Magellan, has yet to add its first setback in the Big leagues

In 38.1 inning of labor, the right-hander of the Athletics register a effectiveness of 3.05, with seven wins, 21 fans and a 0.97 WHIP in the MLB.

Without a doubt, without giving much to talk about, the pitcher is doing his job and continues to add important victories for his team that is looking for a place in the Big Show Playoffs.

