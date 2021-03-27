Yuri’s Damn Springs – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

First of all, he clarifies it: “I do not curse because I am a Christian, and in Christianity cursing is an abomination. ”

However, Yuri has had two damn springs in her life: her first divorce from Fernando Iriarte, at 23, and the aftermath left by the Covid-19. It was infected at the end of last year.

In an interview with the Mexican Editorial Organization, the Veracruz interpreter receives the spring of 2021 “out of training” and coming out of an anxiety crisis that, she says, led her to take medication at an accelerated rate.

“The other day I did an online concert, it was only 10 songs and I got tired, it was on the air. My body and my voice are out of training. I have to do more singing classes every day,” he says.

The 57-year-old singer says that her hair fell out and that went through episodes of anxiety, for which she had to be treated with medications. “You get addicted to the medicine, but thank God and the prayer is over. The word of God took the medicine off me,” she said.

Since the health crisis began, more than 800 live shows in Mexico have been canceled or postponed. A situation that has affected small, medium and large artists at different levels, since most of the artists’ income no longer comes from the sale of records as 30 years ago, but from tours.

“The pandemic has hit me physically and emotionally, because there is no work and we do not know what will happenr. Because we (the artists) have a guard, but that guard is over, “says the jarocha with more than 40 years of experience.

It is contradictory for Yuri to receive spring in these conditions when dealing with your favorite season. But it is even more contradictory to him that his greatest success is Damn spring, a song that, he confesses, no longer produces the same taste as before.

“Yes I get tired of singing it. Sometimes it shocks me a bit because you want to sing new songs and they ask you again Damn spring. Every time I go to other countries they always make me sing it: in meetings, on airplanes, at parties. There does come a point where it shocks you. I’ve been singing it since I was 16That’s when you say: ‘ask me for another one, there are other very beautiful ones’. But I know that if one day I take it out of my repertoire, they will throw tomato and rotten eggs at me. “

Damn spring It is one of the most successful pop songs in Spanish. It was originally written in Italian, under the title of Maleddeta spring, and composed of Paolo Amerigo Cassella and Totò Savio in 1981. Almost immediately, the song reached Mexico, where the industry found the perfect person to interpret it: Yuri, a tender 16-year-old girl, but with a voice so powerful that it perfectly matched the dramatic and desperate tone of the song. .

“Damn spring came to me without permission. At the record company (Discos Gamma) they told me that I had to sing it because they wanted to make it a hit in Mexico. In fact, my first hits were european covers. It was the golden age for records in Mexico. We were several: Daniela romo, Candy, Mijares, Pandora. We all had very successful albums, “recalls the woman from Veracruz.

Having played Damn Spring, she says, got her into a conflict when she joined Christianity because “there are things I did in my past that I didn’t have the consciousness of an adult about, and that’s when there are men who walk through your life and you say : Damn bastard! “.

Yuri’s version sold more than 2.6 million copies, mainly in Latin America and Spain. Before the song, however, the woman from Veracruz was not unknown: she had already participated in two OTI festivals, two soap operas, and had two widely accepted albums.

“I had to sing it as a child. Maybe, if I had been a Christian at that time, I would not have dared to sing it, without knowing that it would be one of my greatest successes. Because in reality the one who curses spring is the composer, not me. : I do not curse spring “, affirms Yuri, who will receive the most colorful season of the year in the darkness of the confinement.

