The singer was seen carefree during the quarantine that passes with her husband Matías Aranda

After confessing that he suffers from social phobia, which is why he would be away from the stage for a year, Yuridia She was attacked by Instagram users, who reproached her for hiding details of her wedding with Matías Aranda.

However, the comments towards her husband caused the singer to break the silence to defend him from those who assured that he lives thanks to her work, generating confrontations with some social network users, which is why in December 2019 she decided to end the criticism and close her Instagram account once and for all, @yuritaflowers.

But it was due to the contingency currently experienced by the coronavirus pandemic, that the singer reconsidered, and decided to leave behind the problems to resume her social profile, where she shared the message: “Hello! I’m Yurita and I came to quarantine with you“

So far, she has only shared images through her stories, where she was seen tousled, surrounded by some cushions and with a butterfly filter on her face.

An image that also showed her more than 600 thousand followers, was a photograph of her husband, Matías Aranda, with which he revealed who is responsible for his unexpected return to the famous social network: “He told me to reopen Insta …Was the phrase with which he accompanied the photograph.

Recall that the last public appearance made by the singer was on January 30, when she appeared before the Attorney General of the State of Sonora (FGJE), where a judge dictated her absolute freedom, after being accused of fraud fiscal.

