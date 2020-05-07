Yuridia becomes a trend after taking in front of her fans on Live | Instagram

One of the former Academics and winner of the second place of the fourth generation of The Yuridia Academy made a Live for her followers, however the singer took more than taking out her funniest side so she became a trend.

We could say that part of that the celebrities have become more accessible and “relaxed” on their social networks is part of living the current quarantine.

Since January began, some countries through their governments began to establish quarantines due to the pandemic that is currently experienced due to the COVID-19.

It may interest you: Photos Yuridia secretly married her manager Matías Aranda

That is why we see more and more continuous publications of celebrities, live, live concerts and interactions with their followers.

“Infinite day of quarantine” Yuridia began to say.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

On this occasion Yuridia delighted her fans with a Live, while sipping some intoxicating drinks she showed off her funniest side, said video it went viral for or amused that it left in him.

“Love and happiness for you, and stay home … you already have memes for a while,” said the interpreter of “I already forgot you.”

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Yuridia has been seen in several scandals around the Sonoran singer. Since he shot a reporter from the show “Ventaneando” TV Azteca, led by controversial host Paty Chapoy, even harsh criticism for stage fright when talking to people or on camera.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

It was for this reason that he decided to withdraw from social networks for a few months because he stated at the time that he had social phobia and that the conflict he experienced was pretty nastyFortunately, he returned with more desire than ever.

However, the beautiful singer Yuridia received the support from your fans when this controversy occurred and as always they will continue to support it and make it clear how much they adore it.

Read also: Yuridia could be pregnant, second child on the doorstep

.