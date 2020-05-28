In a recent interview, Yuri told how he met Chayanne and the details of the personal and artistic relationship between the two.

May 28, 2020

The Mexican singer Yuri It has made this season of confinement a favorable time for confessions and to tell stories full of anecdotes accumulated over so many years of artistic career.

At the beginning of the week Yuri offered details of his close friendship with Luis Miguel, a relationship that both professionally and personally left him with very fond memories, with great experiences.

Yuri, much given to interviews and meetings with the press, however until now little had been said about his Romance with a celebrity who, since the 1990s, has stolen the sighs from the Spanish-American public: the Puerto Rican heartthrob Chayanne.

In an interview for the show The Break at 7, Yuri counted to the Venezuelan moderator Chiquinquirá Delgado how did you meet chayanne and the details of the personal and artistic relationship between the two.

“I met him on a tour with Los Chicos (a musical youth group) and there we became like the little boy. I liked it a lot, I was young, I would be 19 years old and I loved it, I loved it ”, he said Yuri.

“When I went to Mexico, we would see each other at the house of an aunt who was prodding us, but he was never my boyfriend, he was my boyfriend, but that did not materialize because he lived in Puerto Rico,” the singer revealed.

“When we were young, I loved it. We were in love, but not boyfriends,” he clarified. Yuri He recalled that when they worked together on the soap opera “Volver a Empezar” their relationship was solely labor, because Chayanne I was already married.

“Chayanne he is a tremendous gentleman. It is a beautiful, beautiful, spectacular companion, the truth, divine. A very beautiful human being, “he said. Yuri to the interviewer and her audience who first learned the details of this quiet romance.

.