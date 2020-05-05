The singer will venture into the urban genre to challenge herself and not stay stagnant, but taking care of her image without reaching the sensual and erotic

Yuri reinvents himself and now he will sing reggaeton

From among the popular artists in the 80s, Yuri It is considered the one that has best reinvented itself.

Although she recognizes that her strength is the ballad and does not plan to leave it, the interpreter of “Behind My Window” has ventured into new rhythms to challenge herself and not remain stagnant.

“I have the luxury of saying, with much humility, that I am the only eighties who always leaves her comfort zone. I am always innovating, bringing out new things. Other genres give me the opportunity to grow and acquire other audiences that are not mine and see me fresh “, he assured Yuri in a telephone interview.

As an example, today he premieres his urban theme “All Year” duet with Nio García, interpreter of “Te Boté”.

After studying how to sing in the genre and removing its vibrato, the artist came to a more relaxed reggaeton, as she did not want to sing something that went against her person.

“I did not want to get into the sensual, erotic and horny scene because they vote for me from the church. Being a Christian woman I have to be consistent with what I say and do. I can not say that I am a Christian and wife of a pastor with the nachas and bubis outside“, said.

Although its bioseries were slated to arrive later this year, advances in production of Televisa they stopped by the Covid-19, so at the moment they only have the script.

Yuri expect the producer to be Michelangelo FoxIt was very transparent to tell his life from his childhood to the present time, although when he recounted his experiences he discovered that there are things that he has not overcome.

“The sessions gave me depression, made me very ill at home the next day and I couldn’t get up. It was like reopening the wound that had already closed and recalling very difficult emotions and situations, everyone says what they want, but I did not cover anything. They will see how strong I lived and it made me come to faith as the moment of my suicide. I am going to say that, I am not going to be very holy or cover anything from my past ”, he concluded.

