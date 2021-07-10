Yuri lives his best moment and celebrates 40 years of career – El Sol de México

Without hesitation, Yuri realizes that her career is at its best. “What I have now is beautiful, full of surprises”, the singer cuts when she reflects on her more than 40 years dedicated to music, and in general to the artistic environment, which have brought her, from joys and successes to regrets and learning.

A journey that she will celebrate accompanied by friends and colleagues in her new album recorded at the Juárez Theater, in Guanajuato. In an interview with The Sun of Mexico, the interpreter of Maldita Primavera announced that she will share the stage with Lucero, Edith Márquez, Emmanuel, Mijares, La Sonora Dinamita, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Camila, among other artists, with whom she will share the most representative songs of each one, a review of the Mexican music.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

“It is a celebration of more than 40 years where 19 artists of many genres come together: bolero, pop, cumbia, salsa, ranchero, and of each artist I will sing their hits, but sung with them. I am one of the few artists who sings all genres, the Mexican artist with the most recorded and unrecorded duets, I have done more than 100 duets, so I am going to be in my mere salsa, singing with the greats “, she commented on the album that will have the musical direction of Mariano Pérez.

In an exercise of memory, Yuri returned to the carnivals in her native Veracruz, where at the age of 12 she was already the “opening act” for artists such as Celia Cruz and José José. There, in his first presentations, producer Julio Jaramillo Arenas heard it for the first time and immediately opened the doors of what years later would be his record label, Gamma.

“I can tell you that God made me to sing, he made me an artist and I was born to sing. Definitely, God wanted me to not be just another student but a singer, because my thing is to sing, act, dance, drive. But I am also sure that one of the episodes in my life when I knew that I had to be here was when I went for the first time at the age of 14 with the manager of the Gamma record company, Mr. Carlos Camacho.

“It all started when two years before my director Julio Jaramillo Arenas saw me when I was the opening act Anamía in Veracruz at a carnival; I was 12 years old and he listened to me, he says he heard me from afar and thought I was a 30-year-old woman and the surprise was when he realized that I was barely a girl. He approached my mother and said ‘ma’am, I’ll give you my card for when you want to visit me,’ “recalled the interpreter of Ya no vives en mé and Detrás de mi ventana.

Her mother took her to Mexico City two years later for an interview with Carlos Camacho, who just asked her a few questions about her musical vocation and immediately offered her her first contract. “It was not my first salary because my mother already paid me 800 pesos, at that time for my presentations at carnivals, but it was my entry into the musical world,” said the artist.

Since then the national and international success was glimpsed, but Yuri remembers that her springboard to the international stages, especially to the European ones, was with the song Maldita primavera that placed her as the first Mexican to win a Gold Record in Spain, and From there it has been a sum of recognitions, records and projects marked by the push of artists such as Celia Cruz, José José and the conductor Raúl Velasco, “my artistic father”, affirmed the singer.

Grateful to be healthy to return to the stage, after suffering from Covid-19 last year, Yuri announced that in May 2022 she will present her new tour in which she will dance again as in the 80s. It will be a series of concerts, which begin in the Arena México, where he will perform his most famous hits.