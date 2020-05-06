Yuri released the song “Todo el año” on Tuesday with the Puerto Rican Nio García, demonstrating that he is not afraid of any style and letting himself be carried away by urban music this time, the Mexican artist said in an interview with Efe.

“I love urban music and for a long time I wanted to do some collaboration. It is not perreo, it is a soft reggaeton that I love,” he explained.

Yuri had in mind a collaboration with some urban musician and when he got a song from a Venezuelan composer, he put a voice to it and together with his agent they found Nio García, who, he explained, “has a small but substantial career.”

So much so that in 2017 the artist participated in the successful “Te boté” with artists such as Jennifer López or Wisin y Yandel.

García is worthy of the admiration of Yuri, who explained that he loves “the idea of ​​working with young people” of various styles.

“I do it for fun, not because I want to get into the genre. I know that ballads and pop are my thing,” he added.

The singer explained that she always does what she wants, that’s why she has been seen exploring genres as diverse as rock, band music or jazz throughout her 44-year career in music.

Likewise, she knows that this versatility is what makes her followers faithful to her, at the same time that people who did not listen to her are encouraged to do so and thus remain in force despite the passage of time.

In the case of this song, Yuri looks almost unrecognizable with a casual, sensual and modern style since she herself sought inspiration in reggaetonras that she admires -Natti Natasha or Karol G, she quoted- and gave it her own touch.

With this you can see once again the creativity of the singer, who also recently published on her Instagram profile several photos characterized as the hatter of “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) by Tim Burton.

“(I did it) because I am crazy and I identify with the character. The characters that I am bringing out are the result of my not having a childhood and I love to give free rein to my imagination. I think that artists have to distract and have fun in this era” he expressed.

And that’s what she’s doing during quarantine, at which time she’s being very active on social media. Last Friday he did a live concert and asked his followers to dress up for the occasion.

POSITIVITY AND FAITH

This was one of the many signs of Yuri’s positivity, who considered that he manages to always stay on his feet thanks to faith, which is his “gasoline”.

“God gives me peace for these difficult times. He gives me the wisdom of what to do and what to put into networks. God inspires me to give joy to my people and my audience,” explained the singer, who since the 1990s showed her Christian side and even released praise records.

Thanks to his faith and his perseverance, he has overcome the complex moments of his life and in this situation in which the citizenry remains at home to prevent the coronavirus infections from increasing, he feels like a “caged lion” but manages to get along well.

The singer of songs like “El apagón” or “La maldita primavera” has canceled her upcoming concerts and is aware of the difficulties that the show business in particular and the whole world in general is going through.

However, after 29 studio albums, countless successes and the recognition of the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences with a Grammy Award for musical excellence, the Veracruz woman is grateful for a long career and convinced that Mexico will overcome the crisis.

.