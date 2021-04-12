Yuri and Yeray work the margin in the first session of the week

04/12/2021 at 8:34 PM CEST

EFE

Yuri Berchiche and Yeray Álvarez, both in doubt for the Cup final next Saturday in Seville due to muscular overloads, have exercised outside the group in the first session of the week focused on the match for the cup title against FC Barcelona.

The central defender has limited himself to running continuously while the left-handed side has combined this warm-up work with exercises with the ball in the training developed this afternoon at the Lezama facilities.

Yeray and Yuri, both fixed holders in Marcelino García Toral’s line-ups, were injured in the league match last Wednesday against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena and they were low on Saturday in the clash against Alavés in San Mamés.

While waiting for the evolution of both defenders, who, if they did not play, would almost certainly be relieved by Unai Núñez and Mikel Balenziaga, Marcelino has the confirmed casualties of the young Oier Zarraga and Peru Nolaskoain, both injured.

Zarraga underwent surgery last week on the meniscus in his right knee and Nolaskoain is also a few days away from undergoing surgery to solve a right ankle injury. Anyway, both, for different reasons, have hardly had opportunities throughout the season.

The work week prior to the final will continue with two morning sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday (11.00) and another on Thursday afternoon (17.00) before traveling to Seville. Already in the capital of Seville, the rojiblanca squad will hold a final training session on Friday, the eve of the clash, on the stage of the match (20.00).