Since he joined Santos’ professionals in November 2017, striker Yuri Alberto has not recorded a substantial sequence of time on the pitch. However, this reality changed in just five games in 2020, under the command of coach Jesualdo Ferreira, and the player already has 339 minutes in five games played.

Yuri Alberto scored one of Santos’ goals in the victory over Mirassol (Richard Callis / Fotoarena / Lancepress!)

Photo: Lance!

In the first 44 days of this year, the player was handed over to the Brazilian team, which played in the pre-Olympic tournament in Colombia. His presentation at CT Rei Pelé for the season only happened on February 13, with five rounds of the Paulista Championship already played. He was listed for the first time in the 2-0 defeat of Peixe against Ituano, in Itu, for the seventh round of the State, but did not leave the bench. In the following commitment, a goalless draw in the classic against Palmeiras, for the eighth match of Paulistão, he started in a position different from his original one, moving in the offensive sector between the ends and behind the center forward, as a second striker. It went well and opened up space for his sequence of games. Until then, his biggest series of minutes on the pitch in consecutive matches took place between May and July 2018 (with the break for the World Cup in the meantime), where he did six games in a row (one as a starter and five entering during the match) and totaled 183 minutes. This time, Menino da Vila started three times and entered the game twice, recording the 339 minutes mentioned above. In addition, he scored a goal in the ninth round of Paulista against Mirassol, his third in his career.

This good sequence comes at a good time for Yuri Alberto. With a contract until July 31, he can now sign a pre-contract with any other club. The series of games can weigh favorably for your stay. The player has left the situation in the hands of his father and businessmen, as the club understands that the athlete wants to be valued and believes in a consensus in the negotiation soon.

Last year, under the command of Jorge Sampaoli, Yuri was in only two matches, out of the 15 in which he was listed, both entering the course of the game, totaling just 90 minutes on the pitch.

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts