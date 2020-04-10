On April 23 we will receive a series of visual novels. Developed by Kogado Studio, studio responsible for Nurse Love Syndrome and Nurse Love Addiction, and distributed by Degica Games, we can get hold of Yumeutsutsu Re: Master and Yumeutsutsu Re: After in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Take a look at the trailer for the first of the visual novels and we’ll start telling you more about both titles:

Love in the offices

On the one hand, Yumeutsutsu Re: Master is a yuri-themed visual novel that follows Ai Otori, who has just joined the video game studio Eureka Software, located in the small town of Koenji, to have a chance to meet again with her sister Kokoro (very subtle the name), with whom she has not spoken for a long time due to the separation between their parents. Once there, little by little he will discover the ins and outs of his work as well as his new colleagues, so that he falls in love with them, with a total of five finals. Yumeutsutsu Re: Master will cost € 64.99, it will weigh 5 GB, it will only come with English texts and it will be compatible with the console’s touch screen in portable and desktop modes.

On the other hand, Yumeutsutsu Re: After was born in response to fan requests, featuring five stories that continue the endings of the previous visual novel.. We will not go into spoilers, but if you are interested in playing Yumeutsutsu Re: Master first, do not enter the Yumeutsutsu Re: After page in the eShop until you have completed its five endings. This sequel will cost € 49.99, will weigh 1.9 GB, will only come with English text, and will be compatible with the console’s touchscreen in laptop and desktop modes.

What do you think about the arrival of these visual novels on Nintendo Switch in the West? As always, do not hesitate to leave us your impressions in the comments or on our social networks. See you!

