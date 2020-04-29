São Paulo, 29 – Yum Brands, which controls the fast food chains KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, made a profit of $ 83 million, or $ 0.27 per share, in the first quarter of this year, the company said this Wednesday. The result represents a 68% drop from US $ 262 million, or US $ 0.48 per share, recorded in the same period of the previous year. In adjusted terms, earnings per share were $ 0.64. Revenue increased 0.8%, from $ 1.25 billion to $ 1.26 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected adjusted earnings of $ 0.67 per share and revenue of $ 1.22 billion. After the financial results were released, Yum’s shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange rose 0.26%, to $ 88.50 per share in the pre-market at 9:50 am Brasília.

The company’s performance interrupted a cycle of increase in net profit, registered in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue increased for the second consecutive quarter. Food service companies are struggling to manage the new market dynamics at a time when consumers are adjusting to measures of social distance that have resulted in restaurant closings and have driven consumption into homes.

Yum said same-store sales fell 7% in the period in the global operation. Same-store sales at Pizza Hut decreased 11%. KFC’s fell 8%, while Taco Bell’s increased 1%.

The company said its performance was directly affected by developments in the new coronavirus pandemic, which led to the closure of its stores worldwide. “We started the year with momentum in many of our businesses, however, as the quarter progressed, we were strongly impacted by the unfortunate spread of covid-19,” said David Gibbs, chief executive of Yum Brands, in a statement released to the press and investors, citing that most of the group’s stores operate normally.

The company also reported a $ 107 million after-tax write-off in the first quarter associated with the acquisition of The Habit Restaurants.