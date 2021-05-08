Yulimar Rojas surpasses Peleteiro and registers the best mark of the year with a jump of 15.14 meters

05/08/2021 at 9:35 PM CEST

The Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas has achieved this Saturday the best world record of the year in triple jump after achieving 15.14 meters in the Meeting of Ibiza Toni Bonet.

The considered the best athlete in the world in 2020, world champion and Olympic runner-up, has fulfilled her goal of exceeding 15 meters on the Can Misses slopes, while the European runner-up in indoor discipline, the Spanish Ana Peleteiro, has been in second place with a jump of 14.31 meters, just one centimeter from the Olympic minimum.

The first test of the afternoon was the 200 meters, in which Óscar Husillos made his solo debut this season, with a second place with 20.95, behind the Dominican Yancarlos Martínez, with 20.56.

One of the great moments of the competition was the 3,000-meter race, with the duel between Carlos Mayo and Fernando Carro, with victory of the second, who won with 7: 47.02, at 7: 48.65 of the Aragonese.

In third place, Pol Oriach has broken the Spanish record in the sub-20 category with a time of 7: 55.65, surpassing the 7: 56.10 of Reyes Estévez, from 1995. The fourth place went to Dani Mateo, with 7: 57.30, and Roberto Alaiz finished fifth, also below eight minutes, with 7: 59.76.

In the 400-meter dash in the women’s category, the victory, with a mark of 50.80, was for the Dominican Marileidy Paulino, followed by her compatriot Anabel Medina Ventura (52.34). The third place has entered the athlete Nerea Bermejo with 53.68.

The Segovian Águeda Muñoz has taken the victory in the 1,500 exhibition, in which she has achieved her personal best with 4: 12.85. The second place has been for Rosalía Tárraga with a personal best (4: 15.81), the third for Lucía Rodríguez (4: 16.50) and the fourth for Celia Antón (4: 16.55).

The last race of the afternoon was the men’s 800 meters, with a victory for Adrián Ben with 1: 47.49., which beat Qataris Hairane (1: 47.62) and Mubarak (1: 47.79) in a final stretch, Burundian Nzikwinkunda (1: 47.92) and Manuel Olmedo, fifth with 1: 48.06.