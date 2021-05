05/22/2021 at 10:40 PM CEST

The Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas he achieved tonight at the Jaén Paraíso Interior Meeting the second best mark in history in the open air triple jump withat the 15.43 meter mark, just seven centimeters from the Ukrainian record Inessa Kravets with 15.50.

Rojas already reached 15.41 meters two years ago in Andújar (Jaén) before winning his second world title in Doha (Qatar).