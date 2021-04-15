Yuliett Torres is ‘naughty’ showing off rear in transparent outfit

The model and influencer Yuliett TorresA fan of Atlas, he showed off again with his new publication on his social networks where he boasted of his tremendous rear in a totally transparent tight outfit while he enjoyed his food.

Yuliett Torres, through his official Instagram account, published a photograph where he can be seen from the back, showing skin, while he enjoyed his meal during an afternoon at home, showing off his well-worked figure and rearguard.

Also read: Chivas: Amaury Vergara sentences Víctor Manuel Vucetich and thanks him

“The gluteus is worked in the gym and the abdomen in the kitchen. I have a spy at home: @irvinmabar. ”, He published along with the image on his Instagram account that already has many reactions.

In a few hours this publication by Yuliett Torres reached more than 70 thousand likes and hundreds of comments that surrendered to her beauty and how good she looked in that outfit.

It should be remembered that the model from Guadalajara is known on social networks for her daring posts, in addition to her fitness advice and her love of the Rojinegros del Atlas, although on several occasions she has already posed with the Club América and Chivas jerseys.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content