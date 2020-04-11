The model did a handstand in a little pink dress …

Yuliett Torres He wanted to develop a challenge and he stopped his hands to do a twerking. The video at first seemed to have little impact, until I traded the leggigns for a little pink dress.

During the second part of the challenge, Yuliett appears standing still, again, with said dress, seconds later a hand came out of nowhere to raise the garment and thus expose her entire butt.

“I was rehearsing to do the challenge of dressing head first, but someone played pranks on me 🙃😤 and I said I think I better try it alone👊🏻🙄 @adymosha @corpocell_oficial”, explained the model.

