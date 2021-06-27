Yulieth Torres shows off her attributes with tiny and tight garments

Yulieth Torres He returned to upset his millions of followers on social networks by hanging a flirty photograph with which he showed off his physical attributes, wearing a tiny and tight gray cotton fabric interior set, with which he showed his well-worked physique.

The pretty ‘red and black’ He had been somewhat absent on his social networks in recent days, at least in terms of his ‘spicy’ content with which he usually pampers his fans, so this ‘little detail’ ended up raising the temperature to his more than eight million followers.

“Imagine yourself in my room …” published Torres.

Although she is a recognized fan of the Rojinegros del Atlas, the model from Guadalajara, Yulieth Torres, has repeatedly boasted her support for other Liga MX clubs such as Chivas and Club América, as well as the Argentine National Team at the international level.

Who is Yulieth Torres?

Yulieth has gained great popularity in social networks due to her statuesque beauty and her fitness life advice captivating millions of followers, as she usually conquers them with this type of postcard where she reveals her most provocative and flirtatious side.

Due to these publications, her enormous physical attributes, in addition to her great hook on social networks, Yulieth was named as the true Mexican Kim Kardashian, dethroning the famous Fox Sports host, Jimena Sánchez.

