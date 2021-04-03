Yulieth Torres gets wet to lower the heat and shows her more ‘naughty’ side

Yulieth Torres made it big on his social networks by posting a fiery and daring video in which he wet all his clothes, trying to mitigate the spring heatHe, although with this he managed to do the opposite among his fans, because with the wet and fitted of his garments he showed his anatomy in a revealing way, raising the temperature to the maximum among his fans.

The Guadalajara model is known in social media for his daring posts, in addition to his fitness advice and his love of the Rojinegros del Atlas, although on several occasions he has already posed with the Club América and Chivas jerseys.

Yulieth posted the spicy video after uploading some postcards from the same session, in which she posed with a tiny T-shirt and tight leggings, which made her slim figure look.

Not satisfied with the spice of that post, Yulieth decided to go further, uploading a video clip where she moistened each of her clothes, upsetting her millions of followers, who left spicy comments for the model.

In addition, Torres showed off his pole dance classes, giving a sample of what he learned in his first classes in pole dancing.

Due to these publications, her enormous physical attributes, in addition to her great hook on social networks, Yulieth was named as the true Mexican Kim Kardashian, dethroning the famous Fox Sports host, Jimena Sánchez.

