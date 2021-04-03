Yuli sounds the wood from early in this 2021

It was a great connection against a good fastball, and his swing got everyone excited again.

The truth is that this Friday, April 2, in the second game of the season, Yuli Gurriel looked huge with that home run, a hit that was the culmination of a perfect match of three hits.

The new campaign is just beginning and this duel between Houston and Oakland does not give all the measure to analyze in depth, since there are still 160 games left but what Yuli has shown provides excellent sensations for this year; perhaps the year of the reunion with his best form.

The Cuban showed himself whole, with strength in his mechanics and hitting the ball well; something that had not been seen since mid-2019.

It is already a fact that Yuli Gurriel, the most mediatic Cuban player of the moment, has started his 2021 campaign in style and the fans are delighted.