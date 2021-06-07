Yuka Saso, second teenager to enter her name in the women’s US Open

The Filipina Yuka saso this Sunday she was proclaimed champion of the US Open women’s golf by winning the Japanese in the third hole of the playoff at The Olympic in San Francisco Nasa hataoka and become, at 19, the second adolescent to do so.

Saso concluded the fourth round tied with Hataoka with a cumulative 280 strokes (-4) after having delivered a card of 73 (+2) by 68 (-3) of the Japanese golfer.

The american Lexi Thompson, who had reached the last round leader, had to settle for third place after delivering a card of 75 (+4) and accumulating 281 (-3).

His compatriot Megan khang, 17-year-old amateur, and the Chinese Shanshan feng they ended up sharing fourth place with a cumulative 282 (-2).

The three meter putt Saso birdie on the third hole of the playoff on Sunday helped her pass Hataoka and enter tournament history by becoming the first Filipino player to win a big one.

“Actually, I was a bit upset,” she said. Saso about his bad start. “But my caddy spoke to me and said, ‘Keep going, there are a lot of holes to go.’ That’s what I did.”

Both players made pairs on the 9th and 18th in the two-hole aggregate tiebreaker, sending the tournament to sudden death in the ninth.

That set the stage for Saso You will win it right down the street from Daly City, nicknamed ‘Little Manila’ for its large population of Filipinos.

Saso equaled the 2008 winner, Inbee Park, as the youngest US Open champion at 19 years, 11 months and 17 days. Immediately after your victory, Saso accepted the LPGA Tour membership.

The new champion got a five-year exemption. She is the 21st player to make the US Women’s Open title her first LPGA Tour victory.

Lexi Thompson, who had a 5-stroke lead after the eighth hole, played the last seven at 5 to finish a stroke above par.

“I really didn’t feel like I made bad golf shots,” he said. That’s what this golf course can do to you, and that’s what I’ve been saying all week, “he said. Thompson, 26 years old.

The only other players who finished below par on the Olympic Club’s Lake Course were Khang Y Feng, both with 2 under par.

The high school student Megha ganne she played in the final group, but did so with 77 strokes and finished three over par as the best amateur in the history of the tournament.

“I will remember this for the rest of my life,” he declared. Ganne. “It’s everything I’ve wanted since I was little, so it’s the best feeling.”

Maria Parra She was the best Spanish at the end of the fourth round with a record of 76 (+5) and a cumulative record of 294 (+10) that left her in thirty-fifth place, shared with five other players.

His compatriot Carlota Ciganda she was placed in forty-ninth place with a cumulative of 297 strokes (+13), which she shared with four other players after delivering a final score of 72 (+1).

The third Spanish player who played the weekend, Sobrón Moon, which went from more to less, ended with a record of 80 strokes (+9) and a cumulative of 299 (+15), which lowered her to position 57 along with three other players.

Final classification (par 71):

1. Yuka Saso (PHI) -4 (69-67-71-73) (3rd hole of the playoff)

2. Nasa Hataoka (JPN) -4 (72-69-71-68)

3. Lexi Thompson (USA) -3 (69-71-66-75)

4. Feng Shanshan (CHN) -2 (69-70-72-71)

. Megan Khang (USA) -2 (68-70-74-70)

6. Angel Yin (USA) 0 (68-79-67-70)

7. Brooke Henderson (CAN) +1 (68-78-69-70)

. Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) +1 (71-70-74-70)

. Jin Young Ko (KOR) +1 (70-74-72-69)

. Lin Xiyu (CHN) +1 (72-74-72-67)

. Inbee Park (KOR) +1 (71-69-73-72)

…

35. María Parra (ESP) +10 (72-74-72-76)

49. Carlota Ciganda (ESP) +13 (72-76-77-72)

57. Luna Sobrón (ESP) +15 (71-76-72-80)