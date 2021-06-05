Yuka Saso, new leader of the women’s US Open with a stroke of advantage over Jeongeun Lee

The Filipina Yuka saso She became the new leader of the US Women’s Golf Open on Friday by concluding the second round with a record of 67 strokes (-4) to accumulate 136 (-6), one advantage over the South Korean Jeongeun lee, which also finished with the same card and 137 (-5).

The americans Megan kang Y Megha ganne, this last 17-year-old amateur, shared the third place with 70 (-1) and 71 (pair), respectively, to accumulate 138 (-4)

SasoThe 19-year-old completed the course with six birdies and two bogeys and was always in control of his putter shots from the green, where he defined, although he also took risks.

Regarding the Spanish participation, Maria Parra, Sobrón Moon Y Carlota Ciganda They managed to overcome the cut established at +6, but with no option to fight for the title during the weekend by occupying positions 36, 47 and 59 with +4, +5 and +6, respectively.

Azahara Munoz (+10) and Ana Peláez (+12), meanwhile, they didn’t make the cut and were eliminated from the weekend’s competition.

The Mexican Gaby lopez She was the best classified of all the Latin American players when she secured the pass to the weekend’s competition with a cumulative 145 strokes (+3) that left her classified in 28th place.

The rest of the Latin American players who started the tournament their compatriot Ingrid Gutierrez and the Ecuadorian Daniela darquea they were eliminated.