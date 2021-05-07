Yucatecan composer Sergio Esquivel dies – El Sol de México

On Saturday morning, the 74-year-old Yucatecan singer-songwriter Sergio Esquivel died, “at home, in peace, without pain, while he was sleeping in the company of his family,” announced the official website of the artist creator of the song Qué Alegre Va María, from 1973, released at the international OTI Festival and dedicated to his only wife, Celia Buenfil, and also author of the iconic song A Guy Like Me, from 1979 another OTI festival hit.

“He left in peace with life, with peace in his heart and with the joy of knowing that throughout his life he managed to reach so many people and share his message of love for life,” said the family.

➡️ Tinnitus, the incurable disease suffered by Luis Miguel

Sergio Iván Esquivel Cortés, originally from Ticul, Yucatán, is survived by his widow Celia Buenfil, his children Kathy, Sergio, and Daniela, and his grandchildren Regina and Marco Polo.

Esquivel was a finalist in the national editions of the OTI Festival for 13 years, between 1972 and 1991.

He quickly established himself in the group of the preferred authors of the Mexican public with songs such as Someone Come, Two Roses, They Call Me a Fool (co-authored with Guillermo Salamanca), A Guy Like Me and San Juan de Letrán.

He recorded more than 20 albums as a performer and the songs created by him, totaling more than 350 (registered with the SACM), have been performed by José José, Emmanuel, Christian Castro, Marco Antonio Muñiz, Lupita Dalessio, Verónica Castro, Guadalupe Pineda, Alberto Vázquez, Yoshio, Dulce, Gualberto Castro, Víctor Yturbe “El Pirulí”), Vicky Carr, Armando Manzanero, Manoella Torres, Gloria Lasso, among others.

Internationally famous artists such as Celia Cruz, Dany Rivera or Libertad Lamarque also recorded their songs.

The Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico awarded him the Medal for 25 Years of Career in 2001 and since 2011, the Plaza Santa Lucía sports a bust with the image of Sergio Esquivel.

His success and fame were discreet, even though he had a work of almost 400 songs and traveled kilometers throughout the Mexican Republic and abroad, with solo shows and as part of the shows Los Triunfadores del OTI, Concertos Bohemias de la OTI and The Symphonic OTI, the latter with local orchestras from all the states he visited.

His colleague, Mario Pintor, remembers this: “My friend, Gallo Gallito, was a very focused guy, with many values, always ready to help, to reach out and give himself up to a stage with his charming, cheerful personality, with his themes so deep, always sending positive messages, never sadness, or revenge, or bitterness, only love. That distinguished him a lot in his lyrics ”.

Interviewed by telephone from Aguascalientes, where he resides, Mario Pintor, highlights the work of Sergio Esquivel, with whom he shared the stage on multiple occasions, “he is a Yucatecan who will remain one of the great composers of Mexican romantic music, friend, great companion, A great husband, Celia Buenfil wrote Qué Alegre Va María, when she was pregnant and left her as the composer of that song, because he could not be the author of more than two songs in the OTI, he was the composer who participated the most throughout of the history of that festival ”, he declared to El Sol de México.

According to Mario Pintor, Esquivel preferred his family to fame. “I became friends with him when Mario Eduardo called me in a release of Siempre en Domingo by Raúl Velasco and the first song I sang about him was Happy Days Back at the OTI Festival, I was not yet a composer. Sergio Esquivel has always chosen his family, because fame and family do not get along.

“On the other hand, Sergio started a family with a single wonderful woman like Celia, they never had problems. He was not famous, he left because he was a better husband, a better father, although yes, a good singer and artist ”.

Both, along with the also deceased Yoshio, were active with OTI Bohemian Concerts before the pandemic. “Sergio was very nice, he had a good sense of humor and when we got together we would take out the guitars and the atmosphere became very bohemian. The three of us were in one of those meetings I told him: ‘Hey Gallo, what have you composed again. And he replied: ‘I just composed a plate that did not serve my wife. It’s the most recent thing I just wrote. ‘ And the laughter was immediate, because I was telling him about his music ”.