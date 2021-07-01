Continues the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 the Lions from Yucatan Y Warriors from Oaxaca face in the same today Thursday, July 1, 2021, and here you can listen and see live the play from 8:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) in Mexico.

Yucatan Lions (19-14)

The starting pitcher for the Lions from Yucatan will be Radhamés Liz

Warriors of Oaxaca (9-24)

The starting pitcher for the Warriors from Oaxaca will be Jair Jurrjens

LMB 2021 Live: Yucatan Lions Vs. Oaxaca Warriors

The play from today on the LMB 2021 Come in Lions from Yucatan Y Warriors from Oaxaca You can enjoy it from 8:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) in Mexico.