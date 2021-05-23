Yucatan Lions 2021 today vs. Pirates of Campeche Mexican Baseball League

Continue the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 and the Lions from Yucatan and the Pirates from Campeche They will play today this Sunday, May 23, 2021, a double game from two in the afternoon (2:00 p.m.) of the Center of Mexico at the Nelson Barrera Stadium, and here you can listen and watch the games live.

Yucatan Lions (0-0)

The Lions from Yucatan will send Logan Ondrusek and Rolando Valdez to the mound for today’s double game against the Pirates from Campeche in its Inaugural Series at the Mexican League from Bassol (LMB) 2021.

Pirates of Campeche (0-0)

For the Pirates from Campeche Dominican Edgar de la Rosa and Jesús ”Chino” Castillo will go to the mound for today’s double game against the Lions from Yucatan in its Inaugural Series at the Mexican League from Bassol (LMB) 2021 in the Nelson Barrera Romellón stadium, in the city of the walls.

LMB 2021 live: Lions of Yucatan vs. Pirates of Campeche

Here you can hear and see live the match between the Lions from Yucatan and the Pirates from Campeche from 2 in the afternoon (2:00 p.m.) from Central Mexico in:

With some of the information from Lions from Yucatan Y Pirates from Campeche.

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.