Yucatan Coronavirus: Mayor of Mérida highlights the importance of online education

Given the contingency caused by the Covid-19 and with the aim of reinforcing the education of young Meridans, the mayor of Mérida Renán Barrera Concha put in place new strategies, in charge of the Social Welfare Directorate, to keep the free preparatory courses.

We know of the uncertainty between students in general because the return to the classrooms has not yet been defined, said the mayor

But we can’t stop the supports …

that allow them to have the necessary tools for back to school It will be carried out as soon as the health authorities allow it, he added.

He indicated that, in the first instance, since Tuesday, March 17, the face-to-face classes for the EXANI I and EXANI II courses were suspended, which include 1,532 and 784 beneficiaries, respectively.

From that day on, the Student Admission Mission Assistance team …

He has contacted all EXANI I and II students one by one to provide their users and passwords to the www.misionadmision.com platform, so that they have access to more than 500 video-tutorials, eight thousand exercises and self-evaluations. .

He said that a live online classroom calendar has also been organized in order not to stop the courses and continue classes remotely.

In this type of conference …

there are teachers in real time to explain and resolve the doubts of the students, similar to taking a class, without having to make transfers or leave their homes.

Similarly, the “Doubts Module” is offered, in which students’ questions are answered, either in that type of virtual connection or via WhatsApp, he said.

Shell Barrier remarked that Merida It is distinguished as a digital city and this has gained importance especially in this contingency period, during which, although it is necessary to stay at home, this does not imply that activities stop

.