Yuberjen wins with authority and qualifies for the round of 16

The memory of Rio de Janeiro 2016 is already in the past. A bittersweet result in which Yuberjen Martínez got a silver medal, but he regretted not being able to go a little further to stand first on the Olympic podium at flyweight. He lost the last fight of his category to Uzbek Hasanboy Dusmatov by unanimous decision and from that moment, he prepared for Tokyo.

Five years of growth, competitions, triumphs like the one he achieved in the Pan American Games in Lima in 2019, the pandemic, the postponement of the Olympics and the return. A comeback that took place this Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Kokugikan Arena against the Botswana boxer Rajab Otukile Mahommed who qualified for Tokyo by decision of his country after the cancellation of the Pre-Olympic and is the current African champion.

The moment of the fight arrived and in the first round the Colombian boxer was superior to his rival. Yuberjen showed his qualities in the ring, his right hand, his uppercut and his ability to dodge attacks. Thanks to this, he won the first round with ease against the African who could not find the way to an effective defense.

In the second round, Yuberjen moved more around the ring, he made his rival stay against the ropes on several occasions. His way of looking for space and mobility got the Botswana fighter out of control, who again suffered the right hand blows of the Colombian who won the second round.

And in the third and final round, the Colombian once again showed his physique, agility and speed that put Mahommed on the canvas. The African felt the rigor of Martinez’s work and seemed to give up in the last seconds of the round in which the Colombian won again unanimously.

In the end, the score of 30 to 27 gave him the winner of the fight. Yuberjen’s next fight will be on July 30 at 9:00 p.m. in Colombia against the Indian Amit Panghal, winner of the silver medal in the 2019 Boxing World Cup and the gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games and number one in the world in the category.