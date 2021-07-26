Yuberjen: “We are physically and mentally strong”

Great debut for Yuberjen Martínez at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Colombian boxer, one of the hopes of the country to get a medal, debuted with a resounding victory in Japan against Rajab Mahommed, fighter from Botswana.

From the start, Martínez was very dynamic and aggressive, he launched himself for his rival who, although he tried to respond, he could never reach the speed of the Colombian who in the three rounds was clearly superior. Finally, the victory was finalized with a unanimous score of 5-0.

After the fight and in dialogue with Caracol Sports, the Antioqueño analyzed his triumph and the moment in which he is. Additionally, he referred to the difficulties he faced to reach these Games and had words about his next opponent in the round of 16, the Indian Amit Panghal, who is number 1 in the world and will face him on Friday, July 30.

Greeting for the country: “Greetings to the people of Antioquia who I know are supporting me from home and nothing, blessing, greetings to the Mayor’s Office and to all of Colombia that is aware of each one of us.”

His next rival: “We know that they are quite a difficult opponent, but nobody here is invincible. We are physically and mentally strong, as we have been working hard for it.

The pressure of being number one in Colombia: “Everything has its pressure, you have to know how to handle the situation. We must face it with experience, great wisdom and a cool head.”