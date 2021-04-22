Yuan digital would offer a tool to counterattack the US

(Bloomberg) – Even as China grows in economic and military power, perhaps nothing reveals Beijing’s weakness more than US control of the global financial system. China has recently sought ways to counter US sanctions after the Administration of Trump will target Chinese officials and companies for policies from the South China Sea to Xinjiang. The Hong Kong leader is unable to access a bank account and a senior Huawei Technologies Co. executive is detained in Canada. Even China’s state banks are complying with US sanctions – that’s one reason the Biden administration is beginning to look at whether China’s development of a digital currency will make it harder for the US to do so. apply sanctions, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. The digital yuan, which could see a broader rollout at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, is also prompting the US to consider creating a digital dollar.

But instead of challenging the dominance of the US dollar and neutralizing sanctions, the digital yuan appears to have more geopolitical potential, exerting influence over multinational companies and governments that want access to China’s 1.4 billion consumers. Since China has the ability to monitor transactions involving digital currency, it may be easier to retaliate against anyone who shuns Beijing over controversial issues like Taiwan, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong.

“If you think the US has a lot of power through our Treasury sanctions, you haven’t seen anything yet,” Matt Pottinger, a former US deputy national security adviser in the Trump Administration, said last week in a hearing of the United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission. “That coin can be turned off like a light switch.”

So far, China has generally resisted sanctioning foreign companies in response to US actions against companies like Huawei, refraining from publishing a “list of untrustworthy entities” designed to punish anyone who undermine national security. Any move to cut off access to the digital yuan would carry equally high risks, potentially prompting foreign investors to pack their bags and leave.

Controlling access to China’s mass market remains the best way for Beijing to strike back at the US: As long as Chinese companies still want access to the broader financial world dominated by the US and its allies, Washington can apply sanctions effectively against almost anyone who does not operate exclusively in the orbit of China. And Beijing has little incentive to avoid the dollar.

While Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater self-sufficiency in key technologies such as advanced computer chips, a financial decoupling from the US would only damage China’s economy and potentially leave the Communist Party more exposed to destabilizing attacks. After Xi effectively ended Hong Kong’s autonomy last year with a national security law, the US refrained from cutting off the territory’s ability to access US dollars due to the possible devastation of the global financial system.

The widespread use of the digital yuan, also known as e-CNY, has the potential to deliver more data to China’s central bank on financial transactions than the big tech giants, allowing the Communist Party to strengthen its grip on power and fine-tune policies to boost the economy. While that level of control can fuel growth in the world’s second-largest economy, it also risks scaring companies and governments that already distrust China’s record on intellectual property rights, economic coercion and the state of ownership. right.

China’s ability to view every transaction can make it difficult for foreign banks to use the digital yuan and still comply with confidentiality rules in their home countries, according to Emily Jin, a research assistant at the Center for a New American Security. But, he added, the coin could attract some regimes that prioritize control over privacy protection.

