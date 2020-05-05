By Sebastian Quiroz

05/05/2020 3:22 pm

Last year we finally saw the arrival of Shenmue III to the market. After 18 years of waiting, fans continued this iconic story. However, the game was not very well received by critics and consumers alike. Recently, Yu Suzuki, responsible for this series, He confessed that he wants to make a fourth installment in the series, and plans to make it more friendly to today’s audience.

Even though almost two decades passed between the second and third Shenmue, The game manages to use little or nothing of the advances in the industry during the long years of waiting. Yu Suzuki recently had an interview with IGN Japan about his confidence that Shenmue IV will happen, but that it will likely attract a much wider audience. This is what he mentioned:

“With Shenmue 3 I created a game for fans, but if I have a chance to do Shenmue 4, and I think I will, I know how to satisfy casual users, so I want to make a game that everyone can be satisfied with. With Shenmue 3, I really responded to the voices of the fans, so I wasn’t necessarily thinking of making money. But since I’m running a business, I have to think about what I can sell if I continue. I’ve been seriously talking about it over and over again. I would like to offer a more fluid overall experience to those who want to progress more quickly through history. If the amount of content is the same as in Shenmue 3, players will be able to continue at approximately 1.5 times the speed. ”

At the moment there is no official confirmation of Shenmue IVLet’s just hope that if Yu Suzuki eventually manages to finance the game, we don’t have to wait another two decades to enjoy this title. You can check out our Shemue III review here.

.