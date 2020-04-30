Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Despite the difficulties faced in its development process and the criticism received for relying on the Epic Games Store for its debut on PC, Shenmue III achieved its commercial mission and had a good reception from the niche that it targeted from the beginning. Although there is still nothing clear about a next installment, Yu Suzuki is already thinking about what it would be like and recently revealed something about it.

During an interview with IGN Japan (via Wccftech), Yu Suzuki, creator and director of Shenmue, spoke about the changes he could make in a new installment of the franchise. Initially, the creative noted that he is no longer tempted to fall for the charm of open worlds: “I think there is an idea that the open world is a magic word and that all wonderful games are heading towards that, because of the current fashion, but it will be difficult to tell them apart. I wonder if it is more interesting to focus on a closed space instead of sticking to the open world. “

In this sense, Suzuki mentioned that in a new installment of Shenmue, it could bet on focusing efforts and content on specific spaces, which would allow polishing movements and other details: “if there are not many people, it does not look like China, so I would like to increase the number of characters walking in the city at the same time. If the city is the same size as Torimai, if the density can be quadrupled. As an engineer, I like to take on new challenges, even if they are not as exciting. For example, making smooth movements in the game in a small space. It is more realistic if it is narrow, but if the path is too narrow, you could get stuck and have many problems. That is why the path in a game is always wide and I don’t think any study has achieved smooth movement or exploration in a small area. “

