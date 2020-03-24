Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution came to Nintendo Switch last August and in it we can fight in one of the most exciting card duels that we can find in this hybrid console. However, as with the vast majority of titles in the current generation, the release does not mean the end of development, and thus on March 24th comes its big update with which the hours of play that it provides us are further expanded. Time to summon and end our turn!

The new big update for Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution adds a huge amount of new content

The new one upgrade for Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution It will be available on Nintendo Switch throughout March 24, 2020, and this will coincide the edition of the hybrid console with the additional content included in the new versions of Playstation 4, Xbox One and Steam. This new update includes new letters like “Crystron Halqifibrax”, “Firewall Dragon Darkfluid” or “I: P Masquerena”, thus being already more than 10,000 available cards that we can obtain within the title. Of course, they will not be the only addition, since some Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINSAs they are AI, Revolver or Soulburner, they will come to challenge us to a duel.

In this way, we are more than clear that in Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution we can fight some of the most exciting card duels of all the video games that are currently available on the market, and these confrontations will now be much more complete thanks to all the new content added by this great update that does not leave a single player indifferent who have decided to get a copy of the title on any of the platforms on which it is available.

