Yu Darvish completely cheated on Odubel Herrera in the Major Leagues

The San Diego Padres pitcher, Yu darvish put the Venezuelan to dance Odubel Herrera in the Big leagues – MLB.

In a turn between both players, Yu darvish brought out the breed of experienced pitcher capable of surprising any hitter with his pitching repertoire in the Big leagues.

Today afternoon, the victim was the Philadelphia Phillies player, Odubel Herrera who was totally fooled and danced on the home plate of the MLB.

A curve that threw Darvish In 79 miles he took the Philadelphia outfielder out of the way, who still cannot find the ball and the fall that that curve had that left him completely deceived at the home plate of the Big leagues.

Yu Darvish, Sick 79mph Curveball. 🤒 pic.twitter.com/yNC7Dw3ObW – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 3, 2021

Undoubtedly, Yu darvish is one of the best pitchers of the San Diego Padres and also of the MLB. The Asian has the ability to fool any batter he has as a rival. In this case a Odubel Herrera.