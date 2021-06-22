Ysaline Bonaventure manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of Allie Kiick

06/22/2021 at 6:45 PM CEST

Ysaline bonaventure, Belgian, number 128 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon by 6-2 and 6-2 in fifty minutes to the American tennis player Allie kiick, number 212 of the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

The American player managed to break serve on one occasion, while Bonaventure, meanwhile, did it on 5 occasions. Likewise, the Belgian had a 68% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and achieved 68% of the service points, while her rival achieved 63% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and won 42% of points to serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a pre-qualification phase is carried out that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.